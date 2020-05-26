Lane Regional Medical Center recently partnered with MedComp Sciences, a local medical laboratory in Zachary, and the City of Zachary to provide free drive-thru coronavirus testing to more than 50 residents.
Zachary tests 50 residents for coronavirus at drive-thru event
- Staff report
-
-
- 1 min to read
Advocate Staff
