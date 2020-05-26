Covid community testing photo.jpg

Lane Regional Medical Center recently partnered with MedComp Sciences and the City of Zachary to provide free drive-through coronavirus testing to more than 50 residents. Taking part in the testing, from left, are Brad Schaeffer, MedComp Sciences; Rachel Schaffer, Lane Family Practice; Nicole Moses, Lane Family Practice; and Billy Beasley, MedComp Sciences.

 Provided photo by Julie McLin

Lane Regional Medical Center recently partnered with MedComp Sciences, a local medical laboratory in Zachary, and the City of Zachary to provide free drive-thru coronavirus testing to more than 50 residents.

View comments