The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on Aug. 13-19:
Gabrielle Curtis: 26; 4445 Alvin Dark Ave., Apt. 207, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Jack Daquilla: 50; 9243 Peterson Road, Baton Rouge; unauthorized use of a moveable and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Dylan Fabre: 23; 8650 Munson Road, Zachary; third-degree rape
Brandon Frith: 44; 9050 Arleen Ave., Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Sean Fruge: 28; 8982 Arleen Ave, Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Brooke Hill: 32; 3924 Clayton St., Baton Rouge; battery of a dating partner — dangerous weapon/serious bodily injury
Edgar Massey: 50; 2248 S. Magnolia Drive, Baker; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Miguel Rojas: 57; 2615 Old Baker Road, Zachary; domestic abuse battery
Jacquan Tickles: 21; 364 Russ Lane, Centreville, Mississippi; possession of Schedule I drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia