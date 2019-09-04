Several support groups and classes will meet in September at Lane Regional Medical Center, 6300 Main St., in Zachary.
Grief Support Group, 2 p.m., Friday: The monthly support group provides companionship, understanding and support with others who have experienced loss and are experiencing the similar challenges that living with grief brings. Meets the first Friday of every month. Call Dianne Miller at (225) 975-1636.
Stroke Support Group, noon, Sept. 26: The bi-monthly support group provides stroke survivors and their caregivers a place to connect with others and exchange practical information on the challenges of adjusting to the changes in their lives. Meets the fourth Thursday of every other month at Lane Rehabilitation Center, 4601 McHugh Road, Zachary. Lunch is provided and registration preferred. Call Lane Rehabilitation Center at (225) 658-6800.
Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group, 2 p.m., Sept. 27: The monthly support group provides a place for caregivers of persons with dementia to develop a mutual support system and to exchange practical information on caregiving challenges and ways of coping. Meets the fourth Friday of every month. Call Dianne Miller at (225) 975-1636.
Pregnancy Workshop & Baby Care Basics, 10 a.m. to noon, Sept. 21: This class provides an overview of what to expect for expecting parents, and what they need to know to care for an infant in the first weeks of life. Registration is required. Seating is limited. Child care is not provided. Call 225-658-4587 to register or for more information.
Commit to Quit: The smoking and tobacco cessation program is provided by Cardiovascular Institute of the South. If you or someone you love smokes or uses tobacco and wants to quit, Commit to Quit can help kick the habit. Call (877) 288-0011 or visit cardio.com/quitsmoking.