On April 8, the Zachary High softball and baseball teams took a break from district play to compete in home games against quality nondistrict opponents.
The ZHS baseball team (17-11) took on Destrehan (15 in the power rankings) and the ZHS softball team competed against Brusly (fifth in the 3A power rankings).
The Zachary High baseball game had a slow start with neither team reaching home plate for the first 2½ innings. In the bottom of the third inning, the Broncos exploded for 8 runs with Lane Felder, Jordan Williams, Jalen Ballard, Reece Pierce, Todd Goudeau and Matthew Keller all sending runners across the plate. The Broncos would pick up two more runs in the fifth inning.
Dylan Marionneaux started for the Broncos and kept the Wildcat batters at bay for five innings striking out one and giving up one run. Though Destrehan was able to pick up runs in the fourth and seventh innings, the combined pitching of Marionneaux, Brady Neyland and Caden Detre held the Wildcats to three hits.
The Broncos collected 10 hits with Williams and Goudeau both picking up two hits in the win.
The Broncos are on a hot streak with a power ranking of 10 in Class 5A at the time of writing with a 5-0 record in district and a 6-game winning streak. The Broncos close out district play with home and home games against Central and Walker before LHSAA 5A playoffs.
The ZHS softball team played Brusly in the second game of a doubleheader that recognized the Armed Forces with each team wearing special camouflage jersey to commemorate the night. In the opener, Denham Springs and Parkview Baptist played a barnburner that Parkview won by a score of 21-19.
In the nightcap, ZHS gave up two runs in the top of the first inning. Michaela Doiron led the bottom of the first with a double and scored on a single by Izabella Conpean. Nyla Doiron’s double put runners on second and third but the rally would end on a long fly ball.
The Panthers picked up five runs in the second to extend the lead. Hailey Gleason led the bottom of the second inning for the Broncos with a single, and Kaelyn Cooper’s single gave ZHS two base runners, but a long fly ball didn’t drop and Zachary failed to capitalize and score.
Brusly continued to pick up timely hits and scored 4 runs in the third. Freshman Addysen Thornton walked to start the Broncos half in the third inning. Savannah Franklin was substituted in as a pinch runner and advanced to third on a double by Nyla Doiron. Kaydan Labouliere scored Franklin on a single and a follow up single for by Gleason scored Doiron as ZHS rallied to score two.
Brusly continued to score picking up an additional two runs in the top of the fourth. In the bottom of the fourth, Conpean picked up a single and advanced to second in a single by Nyla Doiron. But both runners were stranded on long fly balls. Brusly would pick up a 16-3 victory.