Menus subject to change.
Lower elementary grades may not serve fish and seafood.
Prekindergarten through eighth grade
Thursday-Friday
No school — Thanksgiving holiday
Monday
Breakfast: Grits, biscuits, sausage links, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Hot dogs with chili, sweet potato tots/fries, broccoli, fruit choices
Tuesday
Breakfast: Eggs, toast with jelly, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Taco, fresh veggie cup with dressing, whole-kernel corn, salsa cup, fruit choices
Wednesday
Breakfast: Waffles, hash browns, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, California blend veggies, fruit choices, wheat roll
Nov. 29
Breakfast: Assorted cereal, toast with jelly, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Barbecue chicken, baked beans, steamed spinach, fruit choices, wheat roll
High School
Thursday-Friday
No school — Thanksgiving holiday
Monday
Breakfast: Grits, eggs, biscuits, fruit choice, juice, milk
Lunch: Salisbury steak and gravy, mashed potatoes, carrot coins, tossed salad, fruit choice, roll, milk
Tuesday
Breakfast: Muffins, sausage, yogurt, fruit choice, juice, milk
Lunch: Ground beef spaghetti, spinach, tossed salad, fruit choice, roll, milk
Wednesday
Breakfast: Oatmeal, eggs, toast, fruit juice, juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken and sausage, rice, California blend vegetables, tossed salad, pineapples, milk
Nov. 29
Breakfast: Waffles, eggs, cereal, fruit choice, juice, milk
Lunch: Baked chicken, roasted potatoes, tomato and cucumber salad, tossed salad, fruit choice, roll, milk