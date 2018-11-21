Menus subject to change.

Lower elementary grades may not serve fish and seafood.

Prekindergarten through eighth grade

Thursday-Friday

No school — Thanksgiving holiday

Monday

Breakfast: Grits, biscuits, sausage links, fruit and juice, milk

Lunch: Hot dogs with chili, sweet potato tots/fries, broccoli, fruit choices

Tuesday

Breakfast: Eggs, toast with jelly, fruit and juice, milk

Lunch: Taco, fresh veggie cup with dressing, whole-kernel corn, salsa cup, fruit choices 

Wednesday

Breakfast: Waffles, hash browns, fruit and juice, milk

Lunch: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, California blend veggies, fruit choices, wheat roll

Nov. 29

Breakfast: Assorted cereal, toast with jelly, fruit and juice, milk

Lunch: Barbecue chicken, baked beans, steamed spinach, fruit choices, wheat roll

High School

Thursday-Friday

No school — Thanksgiving holiday

Monday

Breakfast: Grits, eggs, biscuits, fruit choice, juice, milk

Lunch: Salisbury steak and gravy, mashed potatoes, carrot coins, tossed salad, fruit choice, roll, milk

Tuesday

Breakfast: Muffins, sausage, yogurt, fruit choice, juice, milk

Lunch: Ground beef spaghetti, spinach, tossed salad, fruit choice, roll, milk

Wednesday

Breakfast: Oatmeal, eggs, toast, fruit juice, juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken and sausage, rice, California blend vegetables, tossed salad, pineapples, milk

Nov. 29

Breakfast: Waffles, eggs, cereal, fruit choice, juice, milk

Lunch: Baked chicken, roasted potatoes, tomato and cucumber salad, tossed salad, fruit choice, roll, milk

