The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Aug. 5-11:
Charrod Brumfield: 24; 1361 Bayberry Ave., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Jarvell Daniels: 24; 2215 Chamberlain, Baker; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Hope Edney: 31; 11110 Mississippi 84, McCall, Mississippi, theft
Bernard Johnson: 32; 11115 Lac Cypress Ave., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Cameron Moore: 23; 4334 Heath Drive, Baker; possession/distribution manufacturing Schedule I drugs, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, seat belt violation, obstruction of justice and driver must be licensed