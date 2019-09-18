Fall Sports in the water and on foot
“One, if by land, and two, if by sea; and I on the opposite shore will be” — Henry Wadsworth Longfellow in Paul Revere’s Ride.
The Zachary High School and Northwestern Middle School cross-country and swimming teams don’t need boats or cars to reach the opposite shore, they are getting there the hard way on foot or by stroke.
Coach Julie Peveto’s ZHS swim team competed in its season opener Sept. 7 at the “First Cluster Meet” held at Crawfish Aquatics. The Lady Broncos finished third out of seven teams, and the Broncos boys were fourth out of eight. There were 23 personal best times recorded. Abby Yoes posted top-three finishes in the girls 50- and 100-yard freestyle.
In addition to the cluster meet, three athletes compete in the first LHSCA All Star meet. Aiden Peterkin, Eric King and Karlie Porter represented Zachary in individual events and the East team in relays. Though it was the first meet, the following six Broncos have already qualified for the LHSAA Division 1 State meet: Abby Yoes (50 and 100 freestyle); Tristan Vessel (200 freestyle and 100 butterfly); Sadie O’Keefe (100 breaststroke); Eric King (100 free and 100 breaststroke); Aiden Peterkin (200 freestyle and 100 butterfly) and Karlie Porter (200 freestyle).
Both the boys and girls will swim through September with one meet in October with the City Meet Championships held on Nov. 2-3. The State Championships will be held Nov. 22-23 in Sulphur.
Coach Peveto is excited about the season and notes that “it’s set to be our best year yet.”
Northwestern Middle School girls and boys will take to the water for their first meet on Sept. 22. Coach Jennifer Rushing has 22 middle school swimmers with 17 returners from last year’s team. They will have a short schedule with meets at Crawfish Aquatics on Oct. 4, Oct. 11 and the Championship Meet on Oct. 26. All regular season meets start at 4:30 p.m.
Coach Rushing mentioned that “this should be a great year for NMS swimming as our 17 returning starters have been training year-round. Their dedication to the sport is sure to have huge payoffs at each meet.”
The ZHS cross-country team competed at Highland Road Park on Sept. 7. The boys team placed fourth out of 21 teams. Rhen Langley, Caleb Ackman, Leslie Johnson, Cooper Ackman, Caleb Franklin, Keiante Lazard and Lejeune George all scored for the boys’ varsity team. Coach Sarah Frey is excited about the 2019 prospects for the boys. “They have the potential for excellence,” Frey said. The Broncos boys only returned two team members from 2018 (Ackman and Franklin). Leslie Johnson, Keiante Lazard, Cooper Ackman and Lejeune George are new to cross-country buy coach Frey notes that “they are already developing a passion for it.”
The boys are led by freshman Rhen Langley. In the first race of his high school career, his time placed him on the leader board with the Top 10 three-milers of all time at Zachary High. On the Sept. 7, meet Coach Frey said “we definitely have some areas we can work on and improve, but we are excited to see how high we can climb this season.”
The NMS cross-country team competed in the West Feliciana Relay at the West Feliciana Sports Park on Sept. 7. The boys placed second behind Episcopal and the girls finished fifth. They will run at Highland Road Park on Oct. 5 at the St. Joseph’s Invitational and Oct. 12 at the Catholic High Invitational followed by the St. Thomas Moore Meet at the LSU Innovation Park on Oct. 19.
The Metro Championship will be Nov. 2 followed by the State Championship Meet on Nov. 9. Both November meets will be held at Highland Road Park. On the boys team, coach David Onellion remarked, “We have a group of seventh grade boys that I am really excited about, along with returning eighth graders who were part of third place in state last year. The girls numbers are down this year but Onellion noted that “the girls I do have on the team are committed and hard-working.”