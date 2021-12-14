The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Dec. 3-9:
Rodney Bailey: 46; 20562 Chaney Road, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Donald Burrell: 41; 4132 Wilderness Run, Zachary; domestic abuse battery
Travis Coleman: 38; 3677 Chippewa St., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Herbert Cummings: 23; 6736 Vista Oaks, Zachary; simple battery
Wash Davis: 23; 5268 Harlem St., Zachary; theft, illegal possession of stolen things, and failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
D’asbyn Edwards: 23; 3147 Voss Drive, Baton Rouge; aggravated assault with a firearm and simple criminal damage to property
Jonathan Jones: 27; 2654 Convention St., Baton Rouge; hit-and-run
Keina Nixon: 41; 4278 Spring Hollow, Zachary; improper supervision of a minor
Katherine Reech: 30; 3231 Market St., Jackson; injuring public record
Eddie Simmons: 41; 22042 Ligon Road, Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants