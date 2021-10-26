Martha "Marty" Roy, a registered nurse, has been named director of Intensive Care and Respiratory Therapy Services at Lane Regional Medical Center.
She will oversee the intensive care, intermediate care and respiratory care units.
Roy is responsible for coordinating all aspects of nursing care for the units, including patient satisfaction, staffing and continuing education, and physician relations, a news release said.
Roy has more than 24 years of health care experience. Prior to this position, she was a certified critical care nurse, primary charge nurse and a preceptor and mentor to both new nurses and senior level nursing students at Lane. Before coming to Lane, she was manager of the SICU and CVR units at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.
She is a graduate of Copiah Lincoln Community College and is past recipient of the Daisy Award for extraordinary nursing at Lane.