Opponents of the Adalyn Trails subdivision proposal scored a victory Tuesday when the Zachary City Council denied a rezoning request from the developer, delaying plans for the development from moving forward for at least six months.
The council unanimously voted against changing the zoning classification of 65 acres off Plank Road in eastern Zachary — the proposed site of a 110-lot Adalyn Trails subdivision — from residential estate to residential suburban. Land zoned as residential suburban can be divided into smaller lots.
The council’s vote was in line with a recommendation from the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission, which heard an avalanche of comments from residents opposed to the subdivision in a marathon meeting March 11.
There was a big turnout again Tuesday; every seat in the council chamber was taken. About a dozen people turned in cards asking to speak against the Adalyn Trails rezoning, but Mayor David Amrhein allowed only two of them to speak, in the interest of saving time.
One of them was Diane Fletcher, who lives on nearby W.J. Wicker Road. She said the residential suburban classification would be out of place in that part of Zachary, which has a more rural feel than the western side of the city and is largely zoned as residential estate.
Some of the most vocal Adalyn Trails opponents at the Planning and Zoning meeting — many of whom returned Tuesday — live in Millwood Creek and other spacious subdivisions along Plank Road that are zoned as residential estate. They expressed concerns that a more densely populated subdivision like Adalyn Trails would invite similar developments to their area and worsen drainage and traffic problems.
Geoff Wilson, an engineer with Sigma Consulting who was representing the project, asked the council before its vote whether it would consider rezoning just 30 of the 65 acres.
“We pretty much took the site plan and threw it away” after running into so much opposition at the Planning and Zoning meeting, Wilson said. “One hundred and 10 lots was too much for these folks.”
Amhrein said changing the rezoning request to 30 acres would be too major of a change to make on the night of the vote. Wilson then decided he wanted the council to go ahead and vote on the matter as it was listed on the agenda.
“I don’t want these folks (the large crowd behind him) to have to come back out,” Wilson said.
Wilson must wait six months before bringing a revised rezoning request to the Planning and Zoning Commission, Amrhein said.
Later in the meeting, the council agreed to introduce a pair of proposed ordinances.
The first would ban smoking at the Zachary Youth Park. It comes after Amrhein got rid of a coed softball league at the ballpark, partly because its players smoked outside of designated smoking areas and littered the ground with cigarette butts.
The second would allow alcohol to be consumed on city-owned property. The mayor requested the ordinance so the council won’t have to vote on special alcohol permits for events held on city properties, such as a gazebo downtown.