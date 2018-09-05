FOOD ADDICTS ANONYMOUS: Men and women willing to recover from the disease of food addition gather at Food Addicts Anonymous meetings at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 6, 13, 20 and 27, at Lane Regional Medical Center, 6300 Main St., Zachary. For information, call Velma Alford at (225) 715-9268.
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: A support group for people experiencing the challenges of living with grief will meet at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, at Lane Regional Medical Center, 6300 Main St., Zachary. For information, call Dianne Miller at (225) 975-1636.
STROKE SUPPORT GROUP: A support group for stroke survivors and their caregivers will meet at noon Friday, Sept. 21, at Lane Regional Medical Center, 6300 Main St., Zachary. Lunch will be provided. To register, call the Lane Rehabilitation Center at (225) 658-6800.
ALZHEIMER'S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: Caregivers of people with dementia will exchange practical information on caregiving challenges and ways of coping at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28, at Lane Regional Medical Center, 6300 Main St., Zachary. For information, call Dianne Miller at (225) 975-1636.