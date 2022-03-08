Once orphaned Roxy and Velma, young sisters with lots of energy, now have three dads and a big brother.
Forrest, still in foster care, celebrates life and love as one of the rescues given a second chance through Must Luv Dogs and their team of volunteers.
Roxy, Velma and Forrest were just three of the many dogs looking for homes Saturday during an adoption event held by the animal rescue organization in downtown Zachary.
The abandoned pitties were found by Zachary High senior Amy O’Brien. She and her mom, Elena Sanchez, fostered the sisters and registered them with Must Luv Dogs to help them find a forever home. O’Brien gave them names that matched her current passion.
“I’m a theater kid and I love theater,” she said. “I want to give them names that went together. So, their names are Roxy and Velma, which is from a show called 'Chicago.'”
Peter Bowling said he has always had multiple dogs in his home, and he had recently lost a big, lovable male who died suddenly. When he heard about the sisters up for adoption, he and his partners drove from New Orleans with their deaf pit bull, Sebastian, to see if their dog would adjust well to the puppies. After some time to play and be near, Sebastian became a new big brother and the young pitties left for their new home in New Orleans.
Forrest represents one of many dogs who left the adoption event with the foster volunteer that brought them there. Karen Williams who fosters near 7-year-old Forrest said his happy ever after has already started because the friendly pooch has already been rescued from the jaws of death.
“He came to us as an emaciated dog in kidney failure with high liver enzymes,” she said.
A veterinarian suggested putting the dog to sleep because of his dire health conditions and lack of a home. Williams saw beyond his dire condition and made an attempt to save him. “I asked vet to give me two weeks and I would bring him back to see if his numbers were any better,” she said. “But two weeks later Forrest did great and now he's available for adoption.”
Williams has been fostering dogs for more than 20 years with no end in sight. “Every time I think about retirement, I just grabbed another foster dog,” she said. “It's been a dream in my life, and I love them.”
Foster families give animals a second chance in a loving home instead of a shelter that might involve time limits, but Williams said the volunteers gain so much in return.
She advocates fostering for both the animal and the foster volunteer. “It's just pure love — pure unconditional love,” she said. “If you're lonely, you can tell the dog all your secrets. They're not telling anybody.”
Must Luv Dogs recruits foster families as well seeking forever homes. Williams said the two are win-win situations. “You can start off with a dog and it grows from there,” she said. “When you have a doubt, there's no more war or prejudice. There's no nothing. There's just unconditional love and that's what we need.”
The adoption event was held during the Zachary Farmers Market. Coordinator Nita Edwards said hamburgers and hot dogs were sold to support the rescue organization. For more information, visit MustLuvDogs.org.