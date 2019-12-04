Lane Home Health to mark anniversary
Lane Home Health will host its 35th Anniversary Celebration and Open House from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, . Lane Home Health is behind Lane Regional Medical Center near the entrance to the fitness trail and Wall of Veterans at 6300 Main Street, Zachary.
A brief ceremony will be held at 3:15 p.m., followed by refreshments and tours of the facility. For information, call (225) 658-4150.
Honor a vet
People are invited to honor the veteran or service member in their life this Christmas with a personalized commemorative brick for the Wall of Veterans at Regional Veterans Park. For information, visit www.RegionalVeteransPark.org. Regional Veterans Park is located on the campus of Lane Regional Medical Center in Zachary.
Christmas activities
Lights in the Village
Motorists are invited to set their radio dials to 105.9 FM and drive through Zachary’s Historic Village for the holiday LED light show. Featuring thousands of blinking and twinkling lights synchronized to Christmas music, it will run every evening from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the Zachary Historical District through Jan. 5.
Parades
The Zachary Christmas Parade is at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The Baker Christmas Parade is at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Christmas in the Village
Kick off the holiday season with Zachary Mayor David Amrhein as he welcomes everyone to the annual Zachary Christmas In the Village celebration from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday.
With the theme It’s A Wonderful Life in Zachary, the event will take place in the Zachary Historical District on Virginia Street behind City Hall, the HugYourPeople Community Park on Lee Street and the Zachary Fire Station.
The 1946 Christmas classic “It’s A Wonderful Life” will be shown in the HugYourPeople Community Park behind City Hall. Bring a camera for a picture with characters from the movie.
Santa will be at the corner of Virginia and Florida streets. This year, Mrs. Clause will visit the Fire Station and read Christmas stories to children.
The village will have synchronized Christmas light displays, Christmas performances and music. Trackless trains will be available for rides through the village.
Downtown Live at The Gazebo rescheduled a concert because of weather. Vince Vance and the Valiants will perform at 8 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. No pets allowed. Christmas performances by area churches, school choirs, bands and orchestras will also be given.
Children are invited to write Christmas wish lists to Santa and mail them at the mailbox near the McHugh House. Other activities include BREC yard games and an arts and crafts area with over 20 vendors. Antique cars will be on display.
Tours of the Historic McHugh House and the Old General Store will be open, offering a glimpse from Christmas past. Come hungry; the gourmet food trucks will be returning to the City Hall Parking Lot on Main Street.
Brunch planned
Brunch with Santa is at 9 a.m. Dec. 15 at the Chamber of Commerce, 4633 Main St, Zachary. Each child can visit with Santa, eat doughnuts and other snacks, and have their photo taken. A coloring contest will be held. Visit eventbrite for $12 tickets.
Baker Pilot Club
Jingle & Mingle, presented by Baker Main Street Pilot Club, will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 19 at Baker Municipal Auditorium.