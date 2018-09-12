Zachary, Catholic collide in an early season battle of champions
Zachary won the 5A title and Catholic High won the Division I title last season. The two schools didn’t disappoint on Friday night as the Bears came from behind to win a thriller, 31-30.
Catholic scored with 22 seconds remaining when quarterback Cameron Dartez connected with wide receiver Solomon Singleton from 34 yards out. The Bears decided to go for two trailing 30-29 and used trickery as Dartez handed off to wide receiver Gregory Martin who then hit Forrest Roy in the corner of the end zone for two points and the win.
“I think it’s extremely important to play a tough schedule in the pre-district, we lost a close game to a good football team, this will help us down the road,” said coach David Brewerton.
Zachary's all-state quarterback Keilon Brown gave the fans their money’s worth as he had 351 total yards and scored from 46 yards out with 2:09 left to give Zachary a 30-23 lead. The Broncos jumped out to a 7-0 lead when Brown found wide receiver Chandler Whitfield open for a 78-yard touchdown. The Bears answered on a Joshua Parker 3-yard touchdown, the extra point was blocked and Zachary led 7-6. The Broncos turned it over as a Brown was intercepted and returned to the Zachary 17 yard line. The Bears would score on a 1 yard run by Dartez and led 13-7 with 6 minutes to go until the half.
Zachary answered back with a long drive and took the lead 14-13 on a RJ Allen 3-yard score. Right before the half, Catholic converged a 28-yard field goal and led 16-14 at the half. In the third quarter, the Broncos regained the lead as Brown hit Khris Simmons in the hands for a 33 -yard touchdown, the 2-point conversion was no good and Zachary led 20-16. Catholic took a 23-20 lead on a Parker touchdown with 9:43 left. Brown again led the Broncos on a drive that ended with a Patrick O’Brien 29-yard field goal and a 23-23 game with 2:28 left.
The Bears fumbled the ensuing kickoff and took the lead 30-23 lead on Browns touchdown, which then led to the Bears late-game heroics.
“Great game but we must do a better job of limiting turnovers, that is two weeks in a row with two turnovers," Brewer said. Nearly 4,000 fans got to a clash of champions early in the season, something tells me both teams will be better because of this game.
Zachary takes on Madison Prep Friday.