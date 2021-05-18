The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on May 7-13:
Nicholas Bergeron: 29; 5983 La. 412 E., Slaughter; 4th offense DWI and unlawful refusal to submit to chemical test
Levi Deville: 18; 26930 Wagner Road, Zachary; prohibited acts, sale/distribution/possession of a legend drug and possession/distributing manufacturing Schedule II drug
Tyler Dunn: 20; 6008 Dutton Ave., Baton Rouge; fugitive warrants through East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office
Tyler Dunn: 20; 6008 Dutton Ave., Baton Rouge; stalking, criminal trespass, violation of protective orders, and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
Adarius Franklin: 20; 21650 Samuels Road, Zachary; fugitive warrants through East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office
Marcus Harris: 28; 11311 Old Laurel Hill Road, St. Francisville; disturbing the peace and remaining after forbidden
Joquell Huggins: 32; 153 North 17th St., Baton Rouge; resisting an officer, theft, simple burglary, fugitive warrants through Baker and 19th Judicial District Court
Joquell Huggins: 32; 153 North 17th St., Baton Rouge; theft, resisting an officer and criminal trespassing
Oshawna Lawrence: 29; 21470 Hayfield Drive, Zachary; theft
Evan Lejeune,:39; 9441 North Deer Creek Ave., Zachary; theft
Ashley Lindsey: 38; 5245 Rush Drive, Slaughter; theft
Elizabeth Martin: 27; 723 Maximillian St., Baton Rouge; felony theft
Francis Page: 57; 4403 Richmond Drive, Ethel; theft
Derrick Peck: 29, 332 E. Flanacher Road, Zachary; fugitive warrants through Slaughter Police Department and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office
Jared McCalip: 36; 11186 Henson Drive, Greenwell Springs; hit-and-run
Tameka Sanders: 41; 4725 Lois Drive, Zachary; theft