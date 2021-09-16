Zachary City Councilman Hunter Landry plans to resign by the end of this year and his fellow council members will soon have to appoint a temporary replacement to serve out the remainder of his term.
Landry, who was elected to the District 4 council seat in 2018, said his family is moving to Pass Christian, Mississippi, where his wife recently accepted a job.
Landry hasn’t tendered his resignation yet, but plans to do so in late November or early December. He expects to resign about a year before the next regularly scheduled election scheduled in November 2022.
“If I stay on until we’re within one year of that election, then whoever the council appoints to fill in will just stay on until the election,” he said. “Otherwise, we would have to hold a special election, and having a special election would cost the taxpayers $30,000 or $40,000. In order to save that money, I agreed to stay on for a few months.”
A former teacher at Zachary High School and past member of the Zachary Planning and Zoning Commission, Landry was widely expected to run for mayor in 2022.
“I had every intention of launching a mayoral campaign shortly,” he said, adding that he feels a bit disappointed that that won’t happen. “But I had to do what was best for my family over my personal ambitions.”
Once Landry’s resignation is official, the council will vote on a replacement. Depending on when it appears on the agenda, Landry said, he may still be on the council and able to vote on the matter.
Anyone can make suggestions to the council about who should be placed in the interim job. Landry said he has already turned in his recommendation.
He said he is proud of his accomplishments as a council member, which include promoting downtown revitalization efforts and pushing for public meetings to be livestreamed online.
“I think I’m leaving Zachary in good hands with the remaining council members and the current administration,” he said.