The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will hold a taxidermy exhibition contest in April for Louisiana taxidermists to showcase their work and help educate the public on the state’s wildlife resources.
Entry for the contest has opened and the event is set for 10 a.m. April 17, at LDWF headquarters in Baton Rouge. Registration for the biennial contest is open until March 8. For entry forms and contest rules, go to www.wlf.louisiana.gov/TaxidermyContest2019.
Taxidermy work has been displayed in the LDWF headquarters lobby in Baton Rouge since 1988. Displays of wildlife and fisheries species help the general public to get a close-up look at the animals that many may never experience. It will also help residents understand the conservation mission of LDWF and the threats facing many species in Louisiana.
Taxidermists will be able to enter several categories, including big game, upland game, waterfowl, game fish, amphibian life, reptile life and nongame. Winners will have their work displayed at LDWF headquarters and at LDWF field offices throughout the state. The winners will be featured in the Louisiana Conservationist and The Wildlife Insider.
Judging will be done by a panel of professional wildlife and fisheries biologists, professional artists, professional taxidermists and environmental educators. Judging will focus on the taxidermy work and the educational aspect of the piece.
For information, contact Stephanie Cockerham at (225) 765-2346 or scockerham@wlf.la.gov.