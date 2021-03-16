Temporary deadline changes
Because of adjustments being made to The Advocate's presses, deadlines for submitting items to The Plainsman are being changed. Starting this week, please submit photos and text by 5 p.m. Thursdays.
Save the date
The 2021 Heritage Ranch Matt Flynn Open will be held at The Bluffs in St. Francisville on Oct. 5. Register a team or sign up to be a sponsor at hrbr.org/events.
Amnesty program extended
Baker City Court has extended its amnesty program through March. Any Baker City Court defendant with an outstanding bench warrant before March 1 can have it recalled without paying the normal recall fee. The defendant will be given a new court date and additional time to pay other related fees. The clerk’s office will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:14 p.m. to help with the process. Call the court at (225) 778-1866 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. or the Baker Police Department at (225) 775-6000 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to find out if you have an outstanding warrant.
Fish fry benefit for former policeman
The Zachary Police Department will continue its fish fry fundraiser each Friday in March to help make Officer Rickey Faust’s home handicap accessible. The fish fry fundraiser is sponsored by the ETX 50s.
Plates will be sold for $10 each from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 19 and 26 in the parking lot between the police station and City Hall on Main Street. Sides will vary each day, and delivery will be available.
Faust is a former Zachary police officer who went on to work for the Baton Rouge Police Department. He was seriously hurt in an on-duty crash on Interstate 12 in 2017.
Any additional funds raised will be used to help Zachary officers attend an upcoming National Peace Officers Memorial Day ceremony in Washington, D.C.
For information, contact Chief David McDavid at (225) 241-5423 or dmcdavid@zacharypd.org.
2021 Lane Nursing Scholarship application period open
Lane Volunteer Services is accepting applications for the 2021 Nursing Scholarship. This year, a $5,000 scholarship will awarded to a graduating Louisiana high school student who plans to pursue a career in nursing and will be attending a Louisiana college, university or other credentialed nursing program. The application deadline is April 12. To download the application, visit LaneRMC.org/volunteer. For information, call (225) 658-6699 or email tpayment@lanermc.org.
Leadership North is back and taking applications
A new rejuvenated Leadership North program with new speakers on leadership and management skills delivered by experts is planned. Email members@zacharychamber.com for information including the scheduled topics. The programs is scheduled to begin May 2021.