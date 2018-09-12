The second Community of Baker Photographers Exhibition will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Baker branch of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library.
Eight photographers from Baker will show their work with themes of wedding, nature, landscape and floral while light jazz plays.
The event is free and light refreshments will be served. For information, email Frederick Schiele at f.schiele@yahoo.com.
Among the photographers are Cathy L. Gabel, Louelle Harris, Suzette James, David Leadingham, Tamara J. Riley, Frederick Schiele and David Thomas Jr.
Suzette James and her husband Rick are a husband and wife wedding photography and videography team. "We love photographing love!" Suzette James said. "The business started after the birth of our first child. Life was moving fast, and we wanted the memories of our family to be preserved."
"What started out as a solo portrait photography company has now expanded into wedding photography, cinematic wedding videography and photo booth services. To us, photography is all about real life. You can expect an artistic and timeless style to our photos," she said.
Schiele, of Beyond Horizons Photography, freelances for The Advocate, does model photo shoots and event photography but nature and scenery are his first love.
“My first image was published in 1999, so I guess you can say that I’m well-seasoned," he said. "When I arrive at the designated location, I tend to zone out areas around me that everyone else seem to be focused on and I focus on that perfect spot for that perfect shot. It comes naturally to spend two or three hours studying my subject, documenting with a snap here and there.”