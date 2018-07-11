Rapid-fire Zachary summer sports updates
A quick glance at the television on July 4 identified traditional sports like tennis (Wimbledon), World Cup soccer, minor and major league baseball and less traditional sports like the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, the Spikeball Invitational and the American Cornhole League Pro Invitational.
There is plenty of controversy with Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest as American Joey Chestnut was originally ruled to have eaten 64 hot dogs and buns, but the number was later changed to 74. Chestnut’s nearest competitor ate 45 hot dogs and buns. The president of Major League Eating — yes, there is such a thing — indicated that the miscount may be what brings “competitive eating into the digital age.” Thank goodness there is a plan for the future.
Though Zachary athletes may not have spent the summer eating 74 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes, they have been competing. A rapid-fire review of recent sports happenings in Zachary and on the horizon that do not include hot dogs or cornhole follows.
First, a positive note on former Bronco and current Southeastern baseball player Evan Pace’s latest heroics, in case you missed it. While traveling with his summer league team (the Port Angeles Lefties) in Canada, Pace and his teammates pulled a 67-year-old lady out of a smoking car and she ended up hitching a ride home with the players on the way to her hometown for their game.
Members of the Zachary High School wrestling team competed in the Jazztown Duals in New Orleans at Xavier University on June 21-22. Coach J.P. Pierre on his team’s performance: "Overall, we performed pretty well. I knew we would see tough competition here, and that is exactly what we wanted. I was impressed with all of our guys who stepped on the mat.”
Senior Austin Landry was one of three senior singled out by Pierre: "I was really impressed with how he came through with some big matches and went 4-3 on the weekend. He only won one match in the whole tournament last year. He has grown a lot as a wrestler through his work ethic and keeping his head up when things weren't going right all the time. He is starting to see that effort rewarded.”
On senior Joe Elbert, Pierre indicated that “he is really turning a corner going into his senior year.”
Fellow senior Travis Hale also had “some really bright moments, caught a lot of tough kids, but learned some lessons in matches where he certainly should have won.”
The youth movement was best demonstrated by incoming freshman Ashton Freeman who had a record of 4-3 in the 220-pound weight class.
Back to baseball, where River Town and Rhett Hebert made first-team All-State and Alex Milazzo and Nathan Keller were honorable mention All-State. First-team All-Metro performers for the Broncos included Keller (pitcher), Hebert (pitcher), Milazzo (catcher), Collier Cranford (infield), Town (outfield) and Keilon Brown and Joey Blanchard (utility).
In recognition of the Zachary girls’ 10-1 record and fourth place Division 1 finish, Kylie O’Brien and Emily Hagan were named All-Metro Golf as was golf coach Kenny Langlois. Zachary boys, also coached by Langlois, making All-Metro included Tyler Armstrong, Kyle Bennett and Cameron Siebert.
And even more baseball: Milazzo made the Tournament of Stars cut from 80 players to 40 players at Team USA’s 18-and-under national trials in Cary, North Carolina. Milazzo and Cranford also were selected to participate in the East Coast Pro showcase at the Hoover Met in Birmingham, Alabama, later this month. Sixteen players in last year’s MLB All Star game previously participated in this showcase.
On the track, Sean Burrell was named All-USA Today boys track with his state titles in the 200-meter and 400-meter and one-lap titles at the Great Southwest and Brooks PR post-season national invitationals. Burrell also was part of a 4x100m relay team that ran a time of 40.03 seconds and a 4x400m relay team that ran a time of 3:13.95 at a June meet in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
The Legendz baseball organization will be having tryouts this month for multiple age groups. Information on tryout dates and time are available on the Legendz' Facebook page or by emailing legendzbaseball@gmail.com.
The Zachary High football team competed against local area high schools every Wednesday in June in seven-on-seven competitions in preparation for the Class 5A state title defense.