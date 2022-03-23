Zachary’s Maxine “Max” Cardinale received the title of 2021 Louisiana’s Universal Beauty in the 5-6 age division earlier this year during a coronation ceremony in Alexandria.
Max has competed in both the Our Little Miss Official and Universal Beauty components of the Our Little Miss Scholarship Program, now celebrating its 60th anniversary.
She has also been named Louisiana's Official Livin’ Doll winner, and was awarded the title of princess (successor to the crown) in both the Louisiana’s Our Little Miss LaPetite 3-4 age division, and Louisiana’s Universal Beauty, before receiving the state queen title.
Max represented Louisiana in January at the 2022 World’s Universal Beauty competition in Houston, where she placed in the Top 16 in her division out of 50 contestants.
The required areas of competition included: interview, onstage question, party dress/casual wear and playtime. She has also enjoyed performing in optional talent on the state and world level.
Max is the 5-year-old daughter of Dara Cardinale and Scott Cardinale, and is a pre-K student at Zachary Early Learning Center.