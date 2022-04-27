The week of March 28 was quite a busy week at Zachary Early Learning Center. Events included tricycle trail riding, a book fair and Family Fun Night.
“It’s so easy to see the joy on these beautiful kids’ faces and we are so grateful for that, but our hearts aren’t just grateful that our ponies had fun,” Assistant Principal Laurie Condon said. “We are also so grateful that we can finally let our parents on our campus after two years. And, boy, did they show up. We are grateful for the incredible teachers who spent hours planning, creating and making this happen.”
Condon also acknowledged the efforts of the librarian who not only put on a book fair at the center and Northwestern Elementary School and others who made the events successful, including the custodians and office staff. “This community of ours is full of giving, loving, passionate people and this week was such a testament to the generosity of this place,” she said. “ZELC is so grateful to be a part of Zachary. Thank you all for the magic you brought to these little ones this week.”