Zachary City Council member Francis Nezianya is running for mayor.
Nezianay touted his experience as a businessman, City Council member and Rotarian as a skill set to preserve "Zachary’s unique sense of community, while spurring responsible growth and enhancement of public safety and infrastructure."
He said he and his wife, Lettimarie Nezianya "have been proactive members of Zachary for over 30 years." His wife has been a preschool teacher and educator with the Zachary Community School District for 19 years.
Francis Nezianya has served as a Zachary council member for District 1 for 16 years and was appointed to serve as Zachary mayor pro tem on four occasions.
Nezianya and wife are active members of the St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church. "We believe in service and good stewardship," he said. "That is why I have been an active member of the Zachary Rotary Club for 21 years." He served as Zachary Rotary president from 2006-07; assistant Rotarian governor for Region 4 from 2010-13; and Rotary governor from 2016-17.
"The tide of change has reached our great city," he said. "I have been committed to Zachary and its citizens for over 30 years, which is why I have worked to help Zachary adapt to the change that comes with social and economic growth. Scores of people are drawn to Zachary because of its superior educational opportunities, friendly and welcoming neighbors, and the small-town values.
"I know what it means to invest sweat equity in the community," he said. "I have worked shoulder to shoulder with all factions of Zachary regardless of race, religion, political affiliation or creed."
Nezianya said that as a successful business owner, he believes in problem-solving, economic viability and civic functionality. "I also believe in supporting public safety, encouraging and supporting cutting edge medical facilities, supporting controlled and calculated growth and city planning," he said.
"My wife and I want to make Zachary and its citizens our focus," he said. For information on Nezianya's campaign, visit www.francisformayor.com.