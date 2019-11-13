BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism’s Office of State Parks announces the release of a public survey on outdoor recreation activity in Louisiana.
The survey is part of the federally required Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan, which is updated every five years. This plan establishes criteria for funding of outdoor recreation projects in Louisiana, through the Land and Water Conservation Fund program housed within the Office of State Parks, a news release said.
The public survey of outdoor recreation preferences is available online through Dec. 31 at publicinput.com/PlayOutdoorsLA. People who need a paper copy of the survey can contact Chad Danos at (225) 751-4490 and request a copy.
Outdoors enthusiasts are encouraged to participate in the 23-question survey that will gauge the public’s usage and preferences for various types of outdoor activities. The scope of the survey includes all outdoor recreation amenities throughout Louisiana whether provided by municipalities, parishes, state agencies (state parks, Department of Wildlife & Fisheries, etc.), federal lands such as national forests, or private providers such as businesses, clubs and nonprofits.
Responses will be evaluated in conjunction with the results of a survey directed toward recreation providers; the information will guide the state in land acquisition and recreation facility upgrade decisions, the release said.
The Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan examines the state’s recreation infrastructure, in an effort to identify the recreational needs of Louisiana’s residents. The most recent Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan was published in 2014 and remains available at www.LaStateParks.com. The Land and Water Conservation Fund is a federal matching fund grant program that provides assistance to state agencies and political subdivisions in the acquisition of and/or development of outdoor recreation facilities.