Prior to kicking 2020 into high gear, the awards have rolled in for Zachary High School athletes who competed in fall 2019 sports. Athletes competing in cross-country, volleyball, swimming and football left their mark in 2019.
Sophomore volleyball player Lillian Talbot was named first-team All-District in District 3 Division I. Lady Broncos picking up honorable mention All-District honors were senior Machaela Neal and junior Monet McDaniel.
In October, volleyball alum Mariah Clayton was named Miss Louisiana USA 2020 and will be competing for Miss USA 2020 in the spring.
Freshman Rhen Langley was named first team boys All-Metro boys cross-country on the strength of his 24th place finish at the Louisiana High School Athletics Association 5A meet. Picking up honorable mention All-Metro honors for the boys were sophomore Caleb Ackman and senior Leslie Johnson. Junior Ashlyn Davis earned honorable mention on the girls All-Metro team.
Senior Karlie Porter earned All-Metro girls swimming honors based on her third-place finish in the 200-freestyle Capitol City Swim League meet. Senior Eric King was All-Metro based on his 100 breaststroke title, runner-up in the 200 individual medley and victories in the Division I 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke. The boys finished the season with a sixth-place finish out of 20 teams at the Capitol City Swim League championship and the girls finished seventh out of 19 teams.
The football team on the strength of their Class 5A semifinal appearance raked in several individual honors. At the district level, the Broncos put three offensive and two defensive players on the first team. First team District 4-5A performers included seniors Keilon Brown (quarterback), Chris Hilton (wide receiver), Dylan Landry (center), Charles Selders (defensive line) and Kenyon Martin (linebacker). Brown shared offensive MVP honors with Brian Thomas, of Walker. Zachary High head football coach David Brewerton was the coach of the year.
Second team 4-5A performers for the Broncos included senior RJ Allen (running back), senior Jayden Williams (wide receiver), junior Elijah Hill (defensive line) and senior David Beathley (linebacker). Honorable mention 4-5A performers for the Broncos were seniors A’Gen Langford (linebacker), junior Matthew Clayton (offensive line), and sophomores Ashton Freeman (defensive line) and Riley Howard (linebacker).
Brown was named the 2019 Metro MVP for the third straight year. Brown finished his senior year with 2,219 yards passing and 1,098 yards rushing and 36 touchdowns. He will take his talents to the baseball field in the spring for coach Jacob Fisher’s baseball team.
He was joined on the All-Metro first team by junior wide receiver Chris Hilton who finished his abbreviated season with 43 catches for 846 yards, returning starter and senior center Dylan Landry and senior defensive lineman Charles Selders who was credited with 99 tackles and 34 quarterback hurries.
Senior players Jayden Williams, Dylan Landry and Jude Charlet earned Academic All-State Honors.
Finally, the Louisiana Sportswriters Association named Brown to the first team for All-State Class 5A for 2019, representing his third straight year to be the 5A first-team All-State quarterback. Picking up honorable-mention 5A All-State honors for the Broncos were Hilton, Landry and Selders.