Beat Bama blood drive
Lane Regional Hospital is hosting a Beat Bama Blood Drive from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday in its front parking lot.
Donors age 17 and older should eat before donating, wear a face covering and bring photo identification.
For information, call (225) 765-8843.
Seeking local nonprofit
Cecil Graves State Farm in Zachary is participating in the company’s Quotes for Good program. Quotes for Good raises money for local nonprofits selected by the office each month.
For every quote given for auto, fire and life policies in a month, money is donated to the nonprofit that month. Contact the office at (225) 681-5680 to participate by getting a quote.
Christmas project underway
Operation Christmas Child runs through Nov. 14 at Zachary United Methodist Church.
GriefShare holiday seminar set
GriefShare: Surviving the Holidays is a seminar for people facing the holidays after a loved one’s death. The seminar will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 7 at First Baptist Church, 4200 Main St., in the Banquet Hall. There is no cost.
The seminar features practical suggestions and reassurance through video interviews with counselors, grief experts and other people who have experienced the holidays after their loved one’s death. Topics to be discussed include dealing with hard-hitting emotions, what to do about traditions, how to survive social events, and where to find comfort and strength.
Those who attend will receive a Survival Guide filled with practical tips, encouraging words, journaling ideas and exercises for daily help through the holiday season.
To register or find out more about GriefShare Surviving the Holidays, call First Baptist Church, (225) 654-2755 or email fbcz@fbcz.org. You can register on line at www.fbcz.org/rsvp.
Church to host motor vehicle show
First Baptist Church, Zachary will host a Car/Truck/Motorcycle Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 6 in the church parking lot at the corner of Main Street and 42nd Street.
The show is open to all makes, models and years of cars, trucks and motorcycles. The vehicle can be an antique or a new model, a classic or a custom, a modified or an original. There is no entry fee to enter a vehicle.
The event includes door prizes and trophies for exhibitors and free lunch for everyone.
This event is sponsored by the Recreation Ministry of First Baptist Church, Zachary. Register online at www.fbcz.org/rsvp or call the church office for information (225) 654-2755.
BREC announces esports tournaments
The Recreation and Park Commission for East Baton Rouge Parish announced several new esports partnerships and tournaments, sure to create new and exciting adventures for the residents of East Baton Rouge Parish.
BREC will host its own esports tournaments this fall at our new Esports Lounge at Red Oaks Park, 2100 Green Oaks Drive.
The esports tournaments are open to participants age 10 and older. Registration fee is $5 per person. To register, visit webtrac.brec.org.
All Tournaments in the fall schedule begin at noon.
- Nov. 6: Mario Kart 8. BREC will be partnering with Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, in association with Children’s Miracle Network, for National Game Day and the Extra Life Program. Participants can earn an extra life in the tournament by making a donation to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital; Donate directly at fmolhs.harnessapp.com/wv2/campaign/5464.
- Dec. 11: NBA 2K22.
BREC also announced Alpha Esports, a technology company that focuses on emerging markets in esports, mobile gaming, commerce, blockchain and high growth opportunities, is the official online gaming partner.
GamerzArena will become the exclusive platform for all of BREC’s online esports events, hosting and operating a variety of gaming tournaments at BREC.
To register for any of the upcoming tournaments below, visit GamerzArena.com:
- Nov. 23: Madden NFL 22
- Dec. 7: Rocket League
- Dec. 21: NBA 2K22.
Chamber announces Christmas parade theme
The Zachary Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the theme for the annual Christmas Parade, which will march down Main Street on Dec. 4. The theme for the parade is “Christmas Notes & Holiday Floats,” featuring songs of Christmas.
The Parade Committee is asking children’s groups, community organizations and local businesses to use the many songs from different genres about Christmas to inspire their parade entry. Entries may include floats, dancers, costumes, horses, etc. Cost for entry is $125 for non-chamber members and $100 for chamber members. Deadline for entry is Nov. 22.
The parade begins at 10 a.m. Line up will start at the Rouse’s Grocery Store parking lot and continue east along Church Street to Main Street in downtown Zachary.
Visit www.zacharychamber.com or email members@zacharychamber.com for a parade entry form.