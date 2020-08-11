Beetle Boudreaux Fisher announced her candidacy for Zachary City Council, District 2.
"As a longtime resident, I believe in this city and look forward to helping Zachary reach its full potential while honoring its rich history," Fisher said.
Fisher said being a business owner in Zachary for over 30 years, gives her "strong financial management skills, strategic planning abilities, and a unique understanding of the challenges we face in our city."
Fisher has volunteered in Zachary for 25 years, as a member of the Zachary Beautification Board, a member of the Zachary Prayer Breakfast Committee, and chairwoman of Zachary’s American Cancer Society Relay for Life. She was chairwoman and organizer of the St. Jude’s Children Hospital annual Golf Tournament in Zachary for eight years.
"I also led and organized funding for the playground equipment for the HugYourPeople Community Park and the Cherry Boudreaux Memorial Gardens and Walking Paths in memory of my mother," she said.
"My family and I proudly manage the Jerry Boudreaux Memorial Scholarship Award, granted annually, to a graduating senior at Zachary High School. My husband, Vic, and I joined others leading those in flood areas of Zachary to safety during the flood of 2016. When a need arises, I’m here to help," Fisher said.
Fisher said she wants to serve the community "because I love it; I am honest, dependable and strongly believe that effective leadership starts with involvement." Fisher said she look forward to earning the support of the residents of District 2 and commits to serving with honesty and integrity.
"I humbly ask for your vote and support," she said.