Opponents of the proposed Wicker Place subdivision spent hours assailing the prospect of more houses, cars and flooding in their quiet corner of the city Monday before the Zachary Planning and Zoning Commission, which eventually decided to recommend that the City Council deny a site plan and zoning request related to the development.
The commission's meeting, which lasted until 10 p.m., marked the latest instance of controversy over attempts to rezone land classified as residential estate in Zachary’s rural northeast.
In March, the Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council shot down such a request from the developer of Adalyn Trails, which like Wicker Place, was initially proposed to be residential suburban — a zoning category that allows smaller lot sizes. The Adalyn Trails developer ultimately dropped the rezoning effort and drew up a residential estate-compliant plan featuring fewer but bigger lots that won commissioners’ blessing Monday.
The commission reviews planning and zoning items and makes recommendations to the City Council on whether to approve them. Matters discussed at Monday’s meeting — which was attended by five of the seven commissioners — will come before the council June 25.
The Wicker Place plan calls for 114 homes as well as three retention ponds, a gazebo, walking trails and a wetlands “preservation area” to be constructed on 51 acres in three phases, said project engineer Mickey Robertson. There would be an average of 2.2 lots per acre, with a mixture of 60-, 70- and 80-foot lots, and 40% of the subdivision would be green space, he said.
During the building process, a nearby ditch will be cleaned out, which could alleviate some flooding problems in neighboring subdivisions, he said.
“This will bring a new variety of homes to the area,” Robertson said. “It will allow the northeast part of the parish to experience some positive growth, and it also will contribute to commercial development in that area,” which has struggled to attract new businesses.
But the plan hinged on getting the land rezoned from residential estate, as it is designated in the city’s future use plan, to residential suburban. Nearby subdivisions such as Millwood Creek as well as property along W.J. Wicker Road, where the Wicker Place entrance would be, are zoned as residential estate.
Residents of the area want it to stay that way.
“It’s spot zoning and will change the complexion of everything out there. There’s people still running cattle out there,” said Ken Wicker, who grew up on family-owned land on Wicker Road.
Diane Fletcher, a Wicker Road resident, whipped out a photo of trees surrounding her spacious property.
“I’d hate to look at 100 rooftops when I’m happy with this,” she said.
“We’re trying to maintain what we have, and we don’t want anything that’s going to bring that down,” added James McCall, who lives in Millwood Creek. “We don’t want anything that’s going to decrease our value.”
Besides the opposition to the more dense suburban zoning classification, a few other common themes emerged in arguments against Wicker Place — and they bore strong resemblance to critiques made against Adalyn Trails back in March.
People are worried that Wicker Road and Plank Road, both of which have only two lanes, can’t support any more traffic. Residents, especially those in the low-lying Millwood Creek subdivision, fear that additional houses will push more water into their yards.
A few people showed the commission pictures of soggy yards and flooded streets, saying it’s normal to see standing water after just minor rainfall.
Robertson tried to soothe those concerns. He said Wicker Place’s retention ponds will be able to accommodate a 12-inch rain, and runoff will drain to the east toward Redwood Creek and away from existing subdivisions to the south.
People also questioned whether there’s even a market for 114 new homes. Millwood Creek residents Lee Coleman and Janice Knox said many houses in their part of Zachary are sitting empty or have been turned into rentals.
“We need to take our foot off the gas pedal and not rezone things. We need to see what happens with G-P” before encouraging more residential development, Wicker said. He was referring to recent layoffs and downsizing at the Georgia-Pacific paper mill in nearby Port Hudson, which had long been a major employer in the area.
The commission ultimately did not support the site plan or zoning change, citing a desire to follow the future use plan and heed residents’ comments. But Commissioner Billy Kline pointed out that the trend of residential suburban developments — which are common on the fast-growing western side of Zachary and creeping into the rest of the city — is not going to go away.
Interest in big residential estate lots is dwindling, said Barry Causey, who is involved with Wicker Place project.
“I have nine active lots, 3 to 5 acres, in the city of Zachary, and none of them have sold,” said Causey, of the Barry Causey and Associates real estate firm.
He and Robertson contended that the Wicker Road site cannot be developed as anything other than residential suburban. Robertson said no buildable space would be left if the property was divided into the large lots required for residential estate zoning.
On the Adalyn Trails matter, the commission signed off on a modified site plan that replaces the original 110 smaller lots with 35 larger ones. The subdivision, which will be located on 65 acres west of Millwood Creek, will feature a retention pond designed to handle a 100-year flood, said Geoff Wilson, an engineer representing the project.
“I felt this addressed all their concerns,” Wilson said of the new plan, though it still prompted a few critical public comments.
After the zoning vote in March, officials told Wilson he’d have to wait six months before bringing up the request for consideration again. By scrapping the old plan in favor of a residential estate-friendly version, the developer is avoiding that delay.
Also on Monday, the commission recommended denying another request to rezone residential estate property. This time, the change would be to residential urban zoning on about 11 acres on Lower Zachary Road near La. 19, where developer Oscar Zeringue wants to build fourplexes and condominiums. The site sits next to the Stony Brook apartment complex.
But because Zeringue didn’t submit a site plan for the project to be considered at Monday’s meeting, commissioners said they were uncomfortable ruling in favor of the rezoning. Kline said it’s important to know what will be built before agreeing to a zoning change.