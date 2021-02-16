Kris Fryoux has been named director of the Telemetry and Medical/Surgical units at Lane Regional Medical Center.
Fryoux will be responsible for coordinating all aspects of nursing care for the units according to accreditation and professional standards, including patient satisfaction, quality assurance, staffing and physician relations.
She completed her Bachelor of Science degree at Southeastern Louisiana University and has more than 31 years of health care experience, including case management and nursing care on burn, intensive care and inpatient rehabilitation units. Prior to this position, she was director of nursing at the NeuroMedical Center Rehabilitation Hospital.
A resident of Greenwell Springs, she maintains national certifications in Progressive Care Nursing and Certified Rehab Registered Nurse.
Fryoux and husband Kevin have been married for 31 years and have three grown children, a 3-year-old granddaughter, Rylie Jade, and a second grandbaby on the way. A member of Zoar Baptist Church, she most enjoys spending time with family, watching suspense/horror movies and reading James Patterson novels.