The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Jan. 14-20:
Brandon Chambers: 41; 13636 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Jalil Finch: 21; 6805 Veterans Memorial Blvd., S34, Metairie; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Jerry Harris: 33; 445 Magnolia St., Gloster, Mississippi; aggravated assault of a dating partner, resisting an officer, obstruction of justice and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Shawn Jones: 39; 18733 Samuels Road, Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Julius Kirkland: 56; 6472 Donnie Drive, Zachary; theft of a motor vehicle, reckless operation of a vehicle, stop signs, fail to signal, improper lane usage and aggravated flight from an officer
Jason Laday: 33; 122 Jeremy Road, Opelousas; felony theft
Travis Lathers: 35; 21638 Legon Road, Zachary; possession of marijuana and fugitive warrants from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office
Gregory Lemon: 26; 18035 Judith Drive, Zachary, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Nicholas Leonard: 30; 7191 Landry Drive, Zachary; domestic abuse battery
Porchia Robertson: 5072 Clark St., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Shaniqua Seymore: 31; 5903 Street B, St. Francisville; reckless operation
Jennifer White: 33; 9399 L.D. Erwin Road, Denham Springs; theft