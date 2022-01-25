The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Jan. 14-20:

Brandon Chambers: 41; 13636 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

Jalil Finch: 21; 6805 Veterans Memorial Blvd., S34, Metairie; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

Jerry Harris: 33; 445 Magnolia St., Gloster, Mississippi; aggravated assault of a dating partner, resisting an officer, obstruction of justice and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Shawn Jones: 39; 18733 Samuels Road, Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

Julius Kirkland: 56; 6472 Donnie Drive, Zachary; theft of a motor vehicle, reckless operation of a vehicle, stop signs, fail to signal, improper lane usage and aggravated flight from an officer

Jason Laday: 33; 122 Jeremy Road, Opelousas; felony theft

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox

Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today.

Travis Lathers: 35; 21638 Legon Road, Zachary; possession of marijuana and fugitive warrants from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office

Gregory Lemon: 26; 18035 Judith Drive, Zachary, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

Nicholas Leonard: 30; 7191 Landry Drive, Zachary; domestic abuse battery

Porchia Robertson: 5072 Clark St., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

Shaniqua Seymore: 31; 5903 Street B, St. Francisville; reckless operation

Jennifer White: 33; 9399 L.D. Erwin Road, Denham Springs; theft

Tags

View comments