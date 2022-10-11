Happy anniversary to us
The Zachary Plainsman is celebrating the start of its ninth year publishing under ownership of The Advocate.
Since acquiring the Plainsman, we've worked with so many great people to expand our coverage and give our readers the local news they want.
We couldn't do this every week without our readers. So, thanks to all of our readers, contributors, writers and photographers who help make this work.
Please let us know what you'd like to see in the pages of the Plainsman. Email us at zachary@theadvocate.com with your suggestions.
Register to vote
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin reminds residents that the deadlines to register to vote in the Nov. 8 Open Congressional Primary Election through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is Tuesday, Oct. 18. Deadline to register in person or by mail was Oct. 11. The deadline is for those who need to register for the first time or for those who need to update their registration.
Visit www.GeauxVote.com to register or to check your registration.
After registering, voters can download the GeauxVote Mobile smartphone app. The app provides registration information as well as voting districts, sample ballots, polling place information and election results.
Early voting for the Nov. 8 election is Oct. 25 through Nov. 1 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 30), from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Annual prayer breakfast
Zachary Mayor David Amrhein invites the community to attend the annual Prayer Breakfast on Nov. 4 at Plains Presbyterian Church, Christian Life Center, 22929 Old Scenic Highway.
A full breakfast buffet, prepared by the Zachary Fire Department and served by the Rotary Club of Zachary, will begin at 7 a.m. The program will start at 7:30 a.m.
A patriotic theme, "Honoring All Who Served," was chosen by Amrhein to recognize Veterans Day.
Congressman Garret Graves will serve as the guest speaker, and William "Billy" Kline will serve as master of ceremonies. Music will include performances by the Florida Street Blowhards Jazz Band, the Zachary High School Choir and Kelvin Luster. This year's prayer breakfast will focus on a tribute to local veterans in all service branches.
In keeping with the Veterans Day theme, students from Northwestern Middle School art department submitted artwork for a competition. Marlee Ballmer, of Michelle Kohler’s eighth grade art class, created the piece that best exemplified the theme, and it will be featured on the front of the event program and displayed at the event.
The Mayor's Prayer Breakfast Committee is looking for businesses interested in decorating one of the 45 tables with patriotic centerpieces. Contact Denise Burdette at (225) 938-7828 or email deniseb578@gmail.com.
Candidate forum set
Candidate Forum 2022 hosted by Metro Councilman Brandon Noel and the Zachary Chamber of Commerce will be at 6 p.m., Oct. 27, at Fellowship Church, 1555 Mount Pleasant-Zachary Road, Zachary. RSVP to lrioux@brla.gov by 4 p.m. Oct. 20.
Slaughter Fest coming
The Slaughter Civic Club is hosting Slaughter Fall Festival, which have live music, food vendors and crafts/products, a silent auction, games and activities for kids, and more. Proceeds from the festival will fund a variety of community projects. The event is from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Town of Slaughter's Health Walk. Free. Register at eventbrite.com.
Pumpkin patch open
St. Patrick's Episcopal Church: 1332 Church St., Zachary. The patch will open Sunday. Hours are 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, through Oct. 31. For information, visit stpatsla.org or call (225) 654-4091.
Lane Foundation to host annual golf tournament
The Lane Regional Medical Center Foundation’s fifth annual golf tournament will be Oct. 28 at Beaver Creek Golf Course in Zachary with an 8 a.m. shotgun start.
Registration is underway. Entry fee is $500 per team or $125 per golfer and includes golf cart, course fee, driving range balls, gift bag and refreshments and food along the course. Various sponsorships are available, with all proceeds benefiting Lane’s Healthcare Heroes.
For team registration or sponsorship information, visit lanermc.org or call (225) 658-6699.