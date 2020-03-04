Color Run coming
ZEPTO's Color Fun Run & 5K is March 28 at Copper Mill Elementary. The 1 mile Fun Run is $20 and the 5K is $30 before March 14. The price increases after that and race packets are not guaranteed after that date. Zachary teachers can run either race for $20 by March 26. Each participant will receive a ZEPTO Color Fun Run & 5K T-shirt, a race bib, a color powder pack (to be used upon the completion of the race), and sunglasses. Additional color packets are available for purchase.
Early childhood information fair planned
The Zachary Early Childhood Network will hold an Information Fair from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, at the Zachary High gym. Groups that will be on hand include: the Zachary Early Learning Center, Bright Beginning Development Center, Just Like Home Childcare Center Three, Universal Children’s Learning Academy, EarlySteps Program Louisiana Department of Health, Rising Starz Early Learning Center, St. Patrick’s Episcopal Day School, Early Steps-Zachary and Kids Karousel-Zachary.
Candidate announcements due soon
Elections will be held April 4. People who have qualified as candidates in Baker races can send their announcements to zachary@theadvocate.com by Friday. Announcements should be limited to 350 words and must include name, age, party and education. A jpg color photo file can be included.
Chili Cook-off on its way in new location
The 6th annual Code Red Chili Cook-off is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 28, at its new location, the Zachary Historic Village. Visitors to the event will sample chili and salsa while cooking teams compete for cash prizes.
The Code Red Chili Cook-off competition is open to amateurs and professionals of all ages and offers companies, organizations and individuals the opportunity to compete. There are four competition categories for cash prizes: Best Red Chili, Best Salsa, People’s Choice Chili and People’s Choice Salsa. Entry fees range from $40-$60. Compete in one or all. The event is open to the public with free admission and parking.
Registration information and complete event details are available at LaneRMCFoundation.org. For information, contact Theresa Payment at tpayment@lanermc.org or (225) 658-6699.
Habitat accepting applications
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge is accepting applications through March 31 for the homeownership program. Applications can be accessed online at habitatbrla.org or in person at the Baton Rouge Habitat office, 6554 Florida Blvd., Suite 200. Applications also may be picked up in person at the two ReStore locations, 10300 Perkins Road or 4301 Airline Highway. Each application packet will include the application process, requirements for the program and income requirements (with minimum and maximum income based on family size needed to qualify). For information, visit the website or call (225) 927-6651.