HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University conferred degrees on 1,029 graduates Saturday, Dec. 8, at the university’s commencement ceremony.
Kim Hunter Reed, Louisiana’s Commissioner of Higher Education, addressed Southeastern graduating students.
Reed’s appointment as Commissioner of Higher Education in April 2018 made her the only female in the country currently serving as a state higher education lead who has led higher education in more than one state.
The university awarded its highest academic honor, the President’s Medal for Academic Excellence, to six students with the highest cumulative grade point average in the university’s five colleges. Medal recipients were:
College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences: political science major Damian Marcus Boldt, of Tickfaw, 4.0 GPA; and psychology major Jessica Michol Monsour, of Slidell, 4.0 GPA.
College of Business: accounting major Megan Denise Lanoy, of Holden, 3.953 GPA.
College of Education: elementary education major, grades 1–5, Hannah Morgan Vaughn, of Belle Chasse, 4.0 GPA.
College of Nursing and Health Sciences: kinesiology/exercise science major Madelyn Noel Jarman, of Abita Springs, 3.971 GPA.
College of Science and Technology: biological sciences, integrative biology major Logan N. Johnson, of Kentwood, 3.918 GPA.
Students receiving associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees were:
ZACHARY AREA
Masters Degrees
Baker: Tyron’E B. Hawkins, Health & Kinesiology
Pride: Nicholas G. Maggio, Nursing
Zachary: Kyle D. Gordon, Business Administration
Bachelors Degrees
Baker: Michaela D. George, Social Work; Margaret R. Hinson, Kinesiology; Karlyn Holden, Kinesiology; Deja A. McKay, Elementary Education Grades 1-5; Terrell L. Stepter, Kinesiology; Delanie J. Turner, Criminal Justice; Junhui Xiang, General Studies
Greenwell Springs: Kaleigh M. Barnett, English; London M. Berthelot, Marketing; Meganne E. Hudson, General Studies; Erin L. Kennedy, History; Maggie I. Milstead, Nursing; Douglas C. Raiford, Marketing; Taylor E. Story, Communication Sciences & Disorders; Blake A. Welborn, Kinesiology
Pride: Stormi A. Bodin, Psychology; Valerie L. McNeely, General Studies
Zachary: Jalyn J. Brown, Family & Consumer Sciences; Mary H. David, Accounting; Jameson Fisher, Kinesiology; Kelvin D. McCoy, Jr., Middle School Education Grades 4-8; Richard S. Rush, General Studies; Elise B. Von Rosenberg, Nursing; Brittny A. Williamson, Nursing