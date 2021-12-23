The great Michelangelo once said of his famous sculpture “I saw the angel in the marble and carved until I set it free.”
Zachary-area artist Burt Fleming, likewise, sees images in wood and fires up a chainsaw to liberate his artwork.
Fleming has distinguished himself as both an artist and entertainer. Fleming creates wood carvings with a chainsaw and performs demonstrations at public events like festivals and fairs.
Fleming made an appearance at the Zachary Farmers Market on Nov. 13 and, surrounded by finished works, used a chainsaw to start a work he aptly called “Man with a Hat On.”
The Natchez, Mississippi, native said his life and work developed over the last 45 years without formal training and or background in the arts. As a young man, he first moved to Zachary to work as a machinist for a shop called SFI on Flanacher Road.
He did a lot of work for paper mills. His career trajectory shifted one night when he picked up a piece of wood and started whittling on it. “I saw an ear, so, I carved the elephant with a trunk and tusk,” he said. "Then I showed it around to people and they knew what it was.”
Fleming said he never had art training or even took art in high school, but he definitely saw the image come forth from the wood and he carved a Viking and a little basset hound that same night with a pocketknife. Immediately, a passion for carving was triggered.
“I just started taking a square piece of wood and just started carving, and soon, I found that I could take a drawing on a piece of wood and take a bandsaw and cut it out,” he said. “And it knocked out a lot of my work.”
Wood carving became a hobby and second job for Fleming while he continued to work for machine shops in Zachary and Baton Rouge. He was self-taught, but as his reputation grew, he started teaching others the craft and he has taught hand-carving and beginning woodcarving at LSU.
The use of the chainsaw as a sculpting tool developed as the size of the requested carvings grew. Fleming recalled being asked to consider a big project at a golf course. “I went and looked at it and I didn't even own a chainsaw, but I went and bought four chainsaws at a pawn shop,” he said. “I went back, and the first chainsaw carving I did was a 3-foot alligator turtle.”
The requests were supersized when Fleming produced a 30-foot alligator on a trail at Paragon Casino in Marksville. “He wanted a 15-foot alligator, but when I went there, I talked him into a 30-foot one,” Fleming said. “You know, you might see a 15-foot alligator, but you probably would have never seen a 30-foot wooden alligator.”
Those large projects sealed Fleming’s love for chainsaw sculpting, but the process started garnering attention from spectators. An associate who ran a hunting and fishing expo asked Fleming to perform at the shows. “He started paying me to be an entertainer, and that's how I got into chainsaw carving,” Fleming said.
Fleming carving at the corner of Rollins Road and Church Street has become a major landmark in the city. It was commissioned by the city when a tree at a memorial park was damaged by disease. The salvaged trunk of the tree was carved into a large eagle as a memorial to the city’s military veterans.
For information about Fleming and his work, visit www.woodbcreations.com.