Year two of the Jimbo Walker era as the head coach at Northwestern Middle School is looking a lot like year one with the Braves — a well-coached team that can score points on offense, light you up on defense with big hits and win.
Walker call this year's team "very physical" with "more team speed and our offense is more explosive as a result compared to last year’s team.”
On Sept. 20, the Braves faced nemesis Central at Bronco Stadium. The game was delayed as Central arrived late. Though the Braves had completed their pregame warmup a half-hour earlier and Central’s pregame warmup was brief, the two teams needed little time to get loose and light up the scoreboard.
The Wildcats received the ball first and proceeded to march 75 yards on six play to take an early lead. On the ensuing possession, the Braves took seven plays to reach the Central end zone, capped by a 5-yard run by Maurice Castle. Two possession, two scores and two missed point-after attempts left the teams tied 6-6.
The Braves defense capitalized on a Kevin Johnson forced fumble to take over in Central territory on the Wildcats' third possession but gave the ball back to Central on the next play. Central’s turnover woes continued as, at the tail end of a nine-play drive and deep in Braves territory, Jamarion King intercepted an errant pass and returned it 40 yards and into Wildcat territory.
Five plays later, Castle scored on a 5-yard scamper to give the Braves their first lead. Castle’s 2-point conversion left the score 14-6 with a little breathing room, or at least that’s what a packed Bronco Stadium thought.
Central put together another methodical 15-play drive to score at what most thought was the end of the first half. With less than a minute remaining in the half, the Braves' two-minute offense went into overdrive. Jeremy Patton took a William Green screen pass to the Central 3 with two seconds remaining in the half. Green’s pass to Jonathan Johnson on a quick slant extended the Braves lead to 20-12 as the half ended and both teams caught their breath.
The Braves received the kickoff to start the second half and started the drive at their own 8-yard line. Backed up, the Braves went to the workhorse Patton. On Patton’s first carry, he provided breathing room, rolling for 30 yards, and on his second carry, put the Braves in scoring position with a 50-yard scamper that put the ball on the Central 5. Castle gave Patton a much-deserved breather and scored on the ensuing play for his third touchdown of the night.
Central was not through as their offense moved down to the Braves 4-yard line and scored on a fourth-down pass. The scoring at this point was maddening as the Braves' next drive resulted in another touchdown on five plays highlighted by Patton’s 40-yard scamper to leave the score 32-19. Three plays later, Central scored yet again.
The fourth quarter started with a heavy helping of power runs by Patton. Not to be outdone, Green was effective on another quick slant, hitting Derrick Bradford for another Braves score. Patton’s two-point conversion put the Braves up 40-26. Central did not go away and inched ever closer, scoring on a 25-yard wide receiver screen.
After recovering the Central onside kick, the Braves took to the ground to wind down the clock and keep the Wildcats offense off the field. Behind a bulldozing offensive line of Evan Lawson, Brandon Butler, Xavier Profet, Tayvion Richard and Cole Fudge, Patton ripped off 10- and 20-yard runs as the clock struck zero and the Braves beat the Wildcats 40-32.
Walker said Patton “has speed, agility, runs with good pad level, and can catch the ball out of the backfield.” Patton finished with 275 yards rushing on 20 carries and another 33 yards on two receptions.
Walker emphasize the great job that his coaching staff has done this year with carry-overs from last year (Scott Holstein and Toren Rodriquez), and new coaches Caleb Holstein, Richard Johnson and Aaron Odom.
The Braves field a 60-man roster and will be back in action Oct. 11 at Dutchtown and close out the regular season Oct. 18 at home against East Feliciana.