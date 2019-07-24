Neil Manuel has been named director of Quality Resources at Lane Regional Medical Center.
Manuel is responsible for the hospital’s accreditation process to ensure high standards of patient care as set forth by the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations, a news release stated. He also oversees all aspects of hospital quality, including core measures, patient satisfaction, infection control, utilization review, risk management and social services.
A native of Eunice, Manuel graduated from McNeese State University in Lake Charles with a bachelors in nursing and is enrolled at Grantham University to obtain his master’s in nursing administration. He has more than 24 years of health care experience, including paramedic, dialysis, intensive care and emergency room nursing. He was the Medical/Surgical and Telemetry Unit director at Lane.
Manuel is a member of the ER transfer/reporting committee, ER committee, value analysis team, cardiovascular care committee, pediatric committee, ICU/Med/Surg committee, core measures committee, OR/OB committee, P&T/infection control committee and the hospital activity committee.
Manuel and his wife, Brydie, live in Zachary and have three daughters. Ellen and Lauren are students at Louisiana Tech in Ruston, and Averie is a freshmen at Zachary High School.