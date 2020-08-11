Grace Perkins, CEO of GP Louisiana Federal Credit Union for the past 15 years, has retired.
Perkins also led the Lane Memorial Credit Union, serving nearly 35 years between the two groups.
"I've developed such valuable lasting relationships here with our members as well as our previous and current boards and staff," Perkins said. "Those relationships are my favorite memory of being here and also what I'm most proud of from my time as CEO."
In 2016, Perkins was instrumental in merging Lane Memorial and Georgia Pacific's credit unions. Under Perkins's leadership, GPLAFCU has grown from $8 million in assets to $46 million. Perkins also led the initiative to build the new GPLAFCU location at 1700 East Mount Pleasant Road, Zachary.
A news release said Perkins plans to travel and visit family and friends.