When "Rumpelstiltskin: A Comedy" by Peg Herring takes the Northwestern Middle stage Saturday, all eyes will be on the colorful characters from the classic fairy tale.
The magic of the moment will be delivered in part by Zachary theater product Curtis Hooper who has returned home to serve as the school’s theater technical director.
Hooper, a native of Indiana, moved to Zachary when he was 11 years old and cut his theater teeth on the very stage he now directs.
“It’s kind of ironic that I work here now,” he said. “Back in 2012, I took my first class in seventh grade with Paula Swilley and from there, I moved on to ZHS where my talented theater teacher was Trish Dry who is now the theater director in this program.”
As a student at Northwestern, he was involved in the one-act show "Check Please" directed by Swilley, and he had the plum role of Gaston in the eighth-grade production of "Beauty and the Beast."
In his junior year at Zachary High School, the Visual and Performing Arts Center lost its technical director. The school system had a difficult job finding a replacement because there’s not a large pool of available technical directors. Eventually, students from the technical theater program stepped up to help serve in those roles. Hooper had quite a bit of hands-on knowledge when he graduated in 2017.
“There was a lot of self-teaching and a lot of correct moves that got me to the point where Zachary Community Schools had seen my work through projects,” Hooper said. “There was an opening when I was a junior in high school and I was able to step up and fill big shoes.”
Zachary High still doesn’t have a technical director, Hooper said, so the program gets contract services as needed to help with the productions. “That being said, I’m the only person that works over here,” he said. “I do everything from lighting to sound, to set to design and everything in between.”
The middle school now provides a feeder program that is equipped and ready for the challenges and productions at the high school program. Hooper said the experience at the middle school increases the caliber of work his students will be able to attempt when they move on. “I like the term ‘feeder program,’ ” he said. “That’s what we have tried to establish here. Rather than send them to ZHS and have them learn the repeats and basics again — and it’s not effective for Jen Masterson, the theater director — we try to build a foundation program here and it’s multifaceted as well.”
Northwestern has had three programs: the musical theater program, a play program and a technical theater foundations program. “Especially now that the high school has moved to mostly contract services, I thought it was important to create that feeder program and make sure that students hitting the high school had a baseline level of knowledge that would benefit us here and also at the high school,” Hooper said.
Dry and Hooper are especially proud of the "Rumpelstiltskin" cast. In November, a group of students traveled to participate in the Texas Regional Thespian convention and received numerous awards in the categories of Duet Acting, Contrasting Monologues, Scene Work, Musical Solos and Group Musical. The Northwestern group received the “Most Likely to Win a Tony” award out of the more than 60 schools represented from across the Southwest region.
The middle school crew will put their spin on "Rumpelstiltskin," a classic fairy tale featuring two strong-willed sisters and a mysterious dwarf in the title role.
Some of the eighth-grade cast members will be in their performance for a live audience. Hooper’s technical theater students will be running light and sound for the show.
Hooper and art teacher Michelle Kohler designed and constructed the set. The cover for the Playbill was designed by eighth-grade art student Devall Barrow.
Doors open at 7 p.m. Saturday and tickets are available online through Ticketleap, www.nms.ticketleap.com/rump.