The schedule for the monthly USDA Catholic Charities Food for Seniors 40-pound box of commodity delivery has been announced.
Seniors must be at least 60 years old and meet federal income guidelines. New participants should bring Louisiana identification and income documentation. Try to arrive no later than 9:30 am. Call (800) 522-3333 for information.
Multiple sites are available in Baton Rouge. All site will be from 7 a.m to 10 a.m.
- Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 6274 Scenic Highway, Friday
- Jewel Newman Community Center, 2013 Central Road, Monday
- Eden Park MLK Community Center, 4141 Gus Young Ave., Tuesday and Jan. 28
- Leo Butler Community Center, 950 E. Washington St., Thursday. Jan. 16