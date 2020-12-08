The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on Nov. 27-Dec. 3:
Artonious Anderson: 22, 4313 Emma Lane, Gloster, Mississippi, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Jaqualin Dunn: 27, 2239 Motel Lane, Jackson, fugitive warrant through Baker Police Department, felon in possession of firearm, possession of Schedule I drugs, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of Schedule IV drugs, possession of firearm with drugs
Ben Jones: 56, 1724 La. 19, Slaughter, three counts of failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Jasmine Jones: 25, 1910 Bradflied Ave., Apt. D, Baton Rouge, theft
Jamar Knighten: 32, 5263 Sherwood St., Baton Rouge, fugitive warrant through East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office
Constance McClain: 56, 1933 Sparta Ave., Baton Rouge, theft
Walter Marchand III: 39, 3884 Keokuk St., Baton Rouge, simple criminal damage to property
Sequan Morgan: 27, 999 Rosenwald Road., Baton Rouge, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
West Paul: 48, 2423 Desoto Drive, Baton Rouge, misdemeanor theft
West Paul: 48, 2423 Desoto Drive, Baton Rouge, felony theft
Jared Pitcher: 33, 2624 Barber St., Baton Rouge, fugitive warrant through East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office
Darrell Wells: 35, 6747 Renoir Ave., Baton Rouge, fugitive warrant through East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office