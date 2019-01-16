Zachary Fire Chief Danny Kimble gained three new recruits, but he didn’t merely add employees or subordinates; he welcomed the men into a brotherhood of public servants willing to risk life and limb in the greater Baton Rouge area.
Kimble delivered the keynote address Friday at the Baton Rouge Fire Department’s 36th Recruit Academy Graduation held at Zoar Baptist Church near Central. Fourteen recruits from Baton Rouge and three from Zachary completed six months of fire academy training. They obtained national certifications in Hazardous Materials Awareness, Hazardous Materials Operations, Fire Fighter 1, Fire Fighter II and Fire Equipment Driver Operator. They have also completed an Emergency Medical Technician course.
Kimble used his address to encourage high standards on and off duty. “You have chosen the proudest position there is,” he said. “By pinning on this badge, are representing Zachary and Baton Rouge; you have to have high standards.”
“Remember, being a fireman is an honor; never neglect that honor,” he added.
The near-capacity crowd of supporters were welcomed by Baton Rouge Fire Chief Edwin Smith, and East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome delivered a mayor’s address that focused on public safety across the parish.
Each graduate chose a person to assist in their pinning and was lauded as they made their way across the platform of elected and fire officials.
The Zachary Fire Department welcomes Josh Curry, a Zachary husband and father who stated he couldn’t find a “least-favorite” thing about his training because he was just happy to be there; Michael Rispone, a married recruit and avid hunter and fisher; and John Wales, a single recruit who also enjoys hunting and fishing in his spare time.