Class of 2000 announces reunion plans
The Zachary High School class of 2000 announced its 20-year reunion plans on Facebook.
Activities are planned for Oct. 2-3. Tickets will be 100% refundable if cancellation is necessary because of coronavirus.
On Oct. 2, the class will have a float in the ZHS homecoming parade and a tailgate before the football game. Float decorators are sought. T-shirts will be available by pre-order.
On Oct. 3, friends in the class are invited to hang out in downtown Baton Rouge with a party at The Loft at Cecelia on Third Street from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets will be available soon and will cost $75 a person for food, wine and beer.
Golf tournament set for Copper Mill
Copper Mill Golf Club is holding a 2-man alternate shot tournament open to all golfers at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 5. Cost is $30 for members and $50 for the public, which includes green fee and cart, lunch, prizes and more. Register in the golf shop or by calling (225) 658-0656.
Postponed election early voting set to open
Early voting is open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday, July 4.
Early voting is at Motor Vehicle Building, 2250 Main St., Baker; Central Branch Library, 11260 Joor Road, Baton Rouge; City Hall, 222 St. Louis St., No. 201, Baton Rouge; Fire Station Building, 11010 Coursey Blvd., Baton Rouge; and Louisiana State Archives Building, 3851 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge.
Election day is July 11, and voting is at the voter’s regular location.
Statewide and multiparish races on the ballot include:
- Presidential nominees for the Democratic and Republican parties
- Committee members for the Democratic Party and Republican parties
- Judge, Court of Appeal, 1st Circuit, 3rd District, Division D
- District Judge 19th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Division M
- City Judge City Court, Division C, city of Baton Rouge
- PW Law Enforcement District — 3.73 mills renewal — sheriff — 10 years
Residents of Baker will vote on mayor, chief of police and council members for Districts 1-5.
What's happening?
Is your family, club or church doing something — in person or online? Please let us know.
Tell us what's up and send photos to zachary@theadvocate.com by noon the Friday before publication on Wednesday the next week.