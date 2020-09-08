Support local dog rescues and learn pet first aid
The annual Must Luv Dogs Facebook auction kicked off Labor Day and runs until Sept. 17. The event is the rescue's main fundraiser. Area vendors have donated items on sale. To participate, join the Facebook group facebook.com/groups/mustluvdogsauction/?ref=share.
Must Luv Dogs also is hosting a virtual pet CPR and first-aid certification course with Red Cape CPR Training. Two dates are available: Sept. 16 and Oct. 4. Both days will meet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. via Zoom.
The four-hour class will discuss symptoms of illness; taking vital signs; maintaining wellness in dogs and cats; how to manage injuries; and CPR for pets.
The class fee includes a digital manual, two-year certification in pet first aid and CPR, as well as several checklists.
Register at redcapecpr.com/courses. Space is limited. Cost is $70, with $5 of the fee supporting Must Luv Dogs.
Pet attendance is encouraged. Children under 12 can sit in the class for free with a registered student.
Want to play ball?
The East Feliciana Little League is holding a benefit coed softball tournament to support Phillip “Peanut” Pace, who is battling cancer, on Sept. 19 at the East Feliciana Little League Park in Clinton. Call or text Brittney Griffin to register a team, (225) 405-7013.
A silent auction will be held. Dinners will be sold the day of the tournament, and a GoFund ME account has been set up at tinyurl.com/yy7cg5bs.
The tournament is a double-elimination bracket and costs $300 per team. There is a 10-team limit with a waiting list. Teams are to have nine players with at least three females. Men must bat opposite-handed. USSSA softball bats only and each team must provided its own Classic M softballs.
Deadline nears for census
Door-to-door census employees are already out in communities in the area. If you would prefer to not answer a person at your door, respond on the internet or by phone soon. The deadline to complete the form is Sept. 30.
On the internet, visit https://my2020census.gov/. By phone, English and Spanish operation hours are from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. every day. The English phone line for the 50 states and Washington, D.C., is (844) 330-2020. The Spanish line for the same area is (844) 468-2020. Visit the web or a library to find the phone numbers for the numerous other languages in which the census is available.