Hit some balls, eat some chicken
The Rage 2022 Hit-a-thon is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb 5 at the Church Street Park in Zachary. Adults can purchase three swings for $5. Barbecue chicken plates are $10.
For information, contact Joe Cox at (225) 400-5860 or coxjoe35@gmail.com. The funds raised support 10U and 12U World Series trips.
Check out the library
Area branch libraries are offering to-go crafts as well as book clubs and other activities. Check online at www.ebrpl.com to see what is available near you.
STEM group coming to Chaneyville
Baton Rouge STEM will hold a STEM Discovery Day from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 5 at the Chaneyville Community Center, 13211, Jackson Road, Zachary. Register for free at batonrougestem.org. Call (225) 286-7225 or (225) 654-3309. This is a kickoff event for Baton Rouge STEM activities in the area.
Zachary High presents 'Cinderella'
Zachary High School Drama will present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” several times. Tickets are $10 for students and $15 for adults and can be purchased at the door on online at zhsdrama.ticketleap.com/cinderella.
Performances are at 7 p.m. Jan. 28-29 and Feb. 4-5 and at 2 p.m. Jan. 30 and Feb. 6. Jan. 30 is Princess Day: All princesses are invited to take a photo with the royal court after the show.
