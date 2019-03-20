As an elected city councilwoman, it is my duty to represent my constituents and do what I believe is best for the community. I ran for my seat on the promise that I would fight for smart economic development that would advance the interests of our community. I remain committed to that endeavor.
But that does not mean that every commercial development is in the best interests of the city and its citizens, my neighbors and constituents. Reasonable people will often disagree on what is in the best interests of the city or not.
The National Institutes of Health says, “Alcohol is the most widely used substance of abuse among America’s youth, and drinking by young people poses enormous health and safety risks. … We all feel the effects of aggressive behavior, property damage, injuries, violence, and deaths that can result from underage drinking.” According to a report from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, there were an estimated 10 million underage drinkers in 2010.
I don’t have a silver bullet to addictions, nor do I have the answer to all of our problems. But I have my life experience and a Christian moral compass I have developed over many decades. I do not have a problem with the availability of a legal substance such as alcohol. But at some point we must ask ourselves if we are being irresponsible, perhaps even exploiting our children, for shortsighted economic goals when we place alcohol outlets, of which there are many already in Baker, close to a school.
Fortunately, not everyone in our community has been touched by the disease of addiction. I am glad. But I am among the many who have, and I sincerely believe that what we need is preventative measures, rehabilitation treatment and education, not ill-placed alcohol outlets in a community that already has 14 such outlets.
I am not averse to liquor outlets, but I believe that putting a liquor store next to Baker High School can legitimately be viewed as an act of passive aggression toward our families in this community. In good conscience, I do not want to contribute to making it easier for our children to have access to alcohol and to begin a lifetime of alcohol or other substance abuse.
Doris Alexander
Councilwoman District 4
Baker