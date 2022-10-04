Olivia Trent comes from a loving home that is missing only siblings to love and share life. Mr. Happy is full of love and licks, but a permanent home has always slipped through his paws. Child and dog met Saturday at an event that joined them on their journey home.
Must Luv Dogs animal rescue’s annual adoption day is a mixer for families looking to foster or adopt and scores of pooches looking for a place to call home. Volunteers make introductions followed by sniffs, snuggles and licks of approval.
Olivia and Mr. Happy, a beagle mix, shared a dog biscuit, or five, and the excitement was overwhelming. Some of the anxious questions Olivia asked like a litigator midinterrogation included: “When can he come home with us?" "What’s fostering and how long does it last? Is it a day, two days?" and "I hope it’s not 30 minutes.”
A long lifetime — to a child — of heartbreak and longing led to the full spectrum of emotions. Her mom said Olivia begged her parents for a brother or a sister so much so that a few years back, she asked Santa Claus for a Dream Lister journal.
“So, I got her journal that lists dreams and wishes, and she sat down on Christmas morning, opened that present first, and sat down and wrote, ‘Please bring me a sister or brother,’ ” Erin Trent said.
Trent said it broke her heart, but she had to explain that Mom can't do that. “So, then she said, ‘Mom, how much is a baby? If it's as much as $100, I will give it to you,’ ” Trent said. “So, that is Mr. Happy’s place to fill. Does that get your heartstrings?”
The Must Luv Dogs rescue provides a network of foster homes while dogs are waiting for permanent homes. Mr. Happy started his life unwanted and was days away from being placed in a home when the arrangement fell through.
Trent left the adoption event as a foster parent only because there’s one approval needed from home — the family cat gets to cast the final vote on whether it is comfortable with the new family member.
Olivia’s father made the attachment to his new fur baby quickly like the rest of the family, and he headed out for a bonding walk with the dog, who was still quite Happy but was renamed Pepper.
Must Luv Dogs Rescue, founded in 2012, is a nonprofit rescue organization. It is foster-based, which means the dogs are housed in individual homes, thus avoiding overcrowded shelters.
The group's annual online auction event starts Wednesday. To participate or learn more, visit mustluvdogs.org.