Zachary High opened the 2022 playoffs like they have most playoffs under coach David Brewerton — with a resounding win.
The Broncos beat 28 seed St. Amant 42-7.
The second season is upon us, and the fifth-seed Broncos will face rival West Monroe Friday. The Rebels earned a return playoff visit to Zachary after defeating Chalmette 45-6.
Before turning attention to 12th seed West Monroe, a couple of observations from the Broncos victory over St. Amant. The offense and defense were sharp with no lag from the previous week. The offense scored on five of six first half possessions with 311 yards of total offense.
Eli Holstein accounted for 188 of those yards through the air on 12-passes. The defense was stifling holding the Gators to -12 first half yards.
The score at the half was 35-0 and the offense scored on the first possession of the second half. After the Broncos touchdown, the rest of the game was played under a running clock.
St. Amant’s only score was late in the fourth when the Gator’s starters scored on a long pass against the Broncos junior varsity.
The Broncos played as a team, overcame some adversity in a snap over the punter’s head and when there was blood in the water, they attacked.
Speaking of blood, to say the blood is bad between Zachary and West Monroe would be an understatement. The Rebels defeated the Broncos (35-14) in the 2016 5A semifinals at West Monroe. The following year the Broncos broke West Monroe’s home playoff streak record (29-27) in a semifinal game that was a prelude to the ZHS second 5A State Championship. In the 2017 semifinal the Rebels were the top seed and the Broncos were the 4 seed.
In 2018 the 8 seed Broncos defeated the top-seed Rebels in New Orleans (27-24) for their third 5A title and back-to-back championships. Fast-forward to last year when the Rebels came into Bronco stadium as the nine seed for a quarterfinal matchup. The Rebels held a three-touchdown lead at the half against the home standing Broncos. The top seed Broncos fought back and were victorious in double overtime … en route to 5A State Championship.
Much was said after that game and there is no love lost between these two programs. So it stacks up like this. West Monroe has won eight state championship over an 18-year period between 1993 and 2011. Zachary has won four 5A State Championships in the six-year period between 2015 and 2021.
The old power and the new power meet for the fifth time in recent history with everything on the line.