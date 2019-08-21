Zachary police chief honored by Baton Rouge Department
On Aug. 12, the Baton Rouge Police Department recognized Zachary Police Chief David McDavid as part of its #BRPDsalutes.
Baton Rouge Police Cpl. Brandon Blust, of the Traffic Homicide Division, wrote a letter commending McDavid for his actions after witnessing a wreck on July 23.
“McDavid was traveling on Greenwell Springs Road at Sherwood Forest when he witnessed a crash at the intersection. Chief McDavid could tell that one of the drivers in the crash was in distress. He … ran up to the driver’s vehicle and noticed the driver was unresponsive. Chief McDavid … began to perform life saving CPR on him until relieved by the Fire Department and EMS.”
BRPD said the driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition, went immediately into surgery and survived a massive heart attack.
“We can't say enough about Chief McDavid’s brave and decisive actions on that afternoon. Because of his actions even outside his jurisdiction, a local resident was able to survive an incident that could have very easily taken his life,” the post said.
Candidate announcement deadline set
The Plainsman will publish campaign announcements for the upcoming general election. All announcements must include candidate's name, age, employment, political party and education. Please include a telephone number.
All announcements must be received by Aug. 29. Email announcements and a photograph to zachary@theadvocate.com.
All announcements will be edited for style and length.
For information, call editor Darlene Denstorff at (225) 388-0215.
Baker candidates forum
The Baker-Zachary Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. and The Baker Main Street Pilot Club will sponsor a candidates forum for candidates running in districts that include the city of Baker. This event will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 29, at the Ruffins Showroom, 14502 Plank Road, Baker.
Education activities
- The Zachary Charity League and Zachary Area Reading Council are hosting a book drive, collecting books through Sept. 1. Drop-off locations are Bank of Zachary on Main Street, Complete Automotive, Rollins Place Elementary and Carri Godbold Keller Williams on Old Scenic Highway.
- ZEPTO — Zachary's Elementary Parent Teacher Organization is holding a membership drive. Forms were sent out and need to be sent along with payment to your student's teacher. Contact zacharyelementarypto@gmail.com for information.
- Kids' Orchestra is starting an after-school music program at Zachary Elementary. Several deadlines are approaching. Visit kidsorchestra.org/zachary/ to register.
Family and Friends Day
Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Avenue A, Zachary, invites everyone to a Family and Friends Day at 2 p.m. Sunday. The Rev. Nathaniel Selders is guest speaker.
Fall baseball
Registration is open for fall baseball in Zachary. Deadline to sign up is Sunday. Ages 6-8 is coaches pitch; 9-10 and 11-12 is kid pitch baseball. Visit securepayment.link/cityofzacharyrecreation to register.
Art Crawl coming
Each fall, the Regional Arts Council of Zachary hosts its annual Fall Art Crawl. RACZ is seeking event sponsors art artists. The deadline to apply is Aug. 31. Visit raczonline.org for information.
Save the date
Sept. 15: Community of Baker third Photographers Exhibit
Sept. 20: Lane Regional Medical Center Foundation annual Golf Tournament
Sept. 21: Cullen Wade and the Waters
Sept. 28: 13th annual Fall Bazaar for The Little School
Oct. 14: Zachary Rotary/Chamber Golf Tournament
Oct. 17: Public meeting about Baker Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan
Dec. 3: Metro 1 annual Christmas Pot Luck Gathering
Dec. 7: Zachary Christmas Parade