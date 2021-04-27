Spring/summer hours start for market
The Zachary Farmer's Market is changing hours Saturday, May 1, for the spring and summer. The hours will be 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday.
Soccer camps and tryouts set
North Baton Rouge Youth Soccer Association Summer Soccer Camp and Soccer Tryouts are coming soon. Visit www.nbrysa.org for information.
Shred your documents
The Bank of Zachary is sponsoring a free Community Shred Days where residents can securely dispose of confidential documents for free. The Main Branch Shred Day will be from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 1. On-site shredding will take place. This event is for all community residents and local business owners. Documents with staples, paper clips and binder clips will be accepted. Plastic three-ring binders, hardback books, CDs, DVDs, and video or cassette tapes will not be accepted.
Kids basketball camp planned
The Zachary Basketball Camp for ages 5-14 is planned for 8:30 a.m. to noon May 25-28 at the Zachary High School gym. Participants will work on dribbling, passing, shooting and skill development. Early registration fee is $100 by May 24. Late registration is $120. For information and a registration form, email coach Jonathan McClinton at Jonathan.mcclinton@zacharyschools.org.
Temporary deadline changes
Because of adjustments being made to The Advocate's presses, deadlines for submitting items to The Plainsman are being changed. Please submit photos and text by 5 p.m. Thursdays.
Help the dogs by walking
Download the ResQWalk app onto your phone to help the Must Luv Dogs group, which rescues dogs in East Feliciana Parish and Zachary. Each time you walk, open the app and press “start.” It runs in the background so you can check emails, text and use your phone. Once the walk is over, press “finish.” The app tracks your miles and adds them to the group's monthly total, allowing it to share in the designated donations of the month. It's a way to contribute to the mission of Must Luv Dogs.