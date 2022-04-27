Robbie Tanner has been named director of intensive care and respiratory therapy services at Lane Regional Medical Center. He will oversee the intensive care, intermediate care and respiratory care units.
Tanner is responsible for coordinating all aspects of nursing care for the units, including patient satisfaction, staffing and continuing education as well as physician relations.
Tanner has intensive care experience, including neuroscience and cardiac medical care. Before this position, he was an Acadian Air Med flight nurse overseeing care of patients requiring transfer to tertiary care facilities.
He is a graduate of LSU with a bachelor of science in nursing and is a member of the American Association of Critical Care Nurses.
“I am thankful for this opportunity to join the Lane team and be part of the Lane family,” Tanner said. “Lane is a community where you will be welcomed with a smile and people will know you. I look forward to cultivating a positive environment for our patients as well as our nursing staff.”
In addition to spending time with family in Port Allen and Baton Rouge, he enjoys lifting weights and running. He has an interest in holistic wellness and is pursuing certification in holistic nurse coaching.